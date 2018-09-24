Fulton Homes seeks to raise money for Wounded Warriors Project

For the sixth consecutive year Fulton Homes is showing its appreciation for America’s veterans by encouraging Valley residents to display the U.S. flag, while benefiting the Wounded Warriors Project.

The Tempe-based homebuilder has again partnered with 100.7 KSLX for the “Fly the Flag for Veteran’s Day” campaign. The program starts Monday, Sept. 24 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 11, according to a press release.

Anyone who visits Fulton Homes new communities and tours a new model home can make a donation of $10 and receive a full-size U.S. flag kit. Fulton Homes will then match any $10 donation offered, up to a maximum of $25,000.

Some Fulton Homes local communities include Cooley Station in Gilbert as well as Ironwood Crossing and Queen Creek Station in Queen Creek.

All of the donations will go to the Wounded Warriors Project. Only cash and checks will be accepted, a release states.

“Fulton Homes honors all of our military personnel who defend our country and protect our freedoms,” Doug Fulton, Fulton Homes CEO, said in a prepared statement.

“Displaying our flag on Veteran’s Day is a way we can honor and support our troops and show our gratitude, and the donations collected will support those who have been wounded while in service. We are indebted to our veterans and their families for the sacrifices they make to keep us all safer.”

The Wounded Warrior Project honors and empowers Wounded Warriors. It raises awareness of the needs of injured service members, to help injured servicemen and women aid and assist each other, and to provide programs and services to meet their needs.

