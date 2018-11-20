Fulton Homes teams with KEZ for holiday drive

Fulton Homes has partnered with KEZ 99.9 for the annual Fulton Homes Books and Toys for Girls and Boys Holiday Drive, a program that tries to provide joy to children facing kidney dialysis, cancer treatments and those in rehabilitation as outpatients.

Books and toys will be collected for the young ones through Tuesday, Dec. 18, according to a press release.

The kick off event will be at Chandler Fashion Center, 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 23 outside the main entrance on the south side near the porte cochere.

KEZ listeners will be encouraged to drop off books and toys at various radio events and at the KEZ offices located at 4686 E. Van Buren St., in Phoenix, a release states.

On-air personality Marty Manning will host a number of Van Stop live radio remotes where listeners can donate books and toys. On Dec. 18, all of the books and toys collected will be distributed to the children at Cardon Children’s Medical Center, 1400 S. Dobson Road in Mesa, at 10:30 a.m.

“Our books and toys program is a way for Fulton Homes to bring joy to the boys and girls at Cardon Children’s Medical Center,” Doug Fulton, Fulton Homes CEO, said in a prepared statement.

“We are happy to team up again with KEZ this season to bring these wonderful and courageous children the books and toys they desire.”

The Fulton Homes Books and Toys for Girls and Boys Holiday Drive is one in a series of programs, which include the Fulton Homes Noon Salute, Cause for Paws, Fly the Flag and Fence Patrol.

