Giving back is part of culture at Fulton Homes

For Valley-based homebuilder Fulton Homes, 2018 was not just about building new homes, but also about making a positive impact on the community.

“Giving back is part of our culture at Fulton Homes. The cause marketing campaigns are what people hear about on the radio and television but the countless volunteer hours put in by our employees all year long are just as important to us,” Doug Fulton, CEO of Fulton Homes, said in a release.

“This community has given so much to us as a company that we are driven to give back in as many ways as we can,” Mr. Fulton said.

Fulton Homes has been a proud supporter of patriotism and veterans. For the eighth season, the homebuilder has sponsored the “Proud to Own the 3 Point Zone” that gives $100 to the U.S. Navy League and Phoenix Suns Charities for every three-pointer hit by a Suns player, according to the release.

Last season, the Suns made 763 three-point shots leading to Fulton Homes donating more than $75,000 to the U.S. Navy League, with the Mayo Clinic also benefiting.

For the sixth consecutive year, Fulton Homes has matched any $10 donation, up to $25,000, to the Wounded Warrior Project through its Fly the Flag promotion. It will also donate $1,000 to schools that participate in the homebuilder’s Noon Salute promotion, according to the release.

For the 16th straight year, Fulton Homes highlights the importance of always watching children around water through its Fence Patrol program. The Fulton Homes Fence Patrol program is conducted in partnership with KMLE 107.9 and Ironman Pool Fence. The Tempe-based homebuilder also sponsors the “2 Seconds is Too Long” campaign.

In 2018, Fulton Homes also contributed to other charitable causes. It sponsored the 12K’s of Christmas in Gilbert benefiting Maricopa County Animal Care and Control as well as the Arizona Pet Project. Fulton, with the help of KEZ, sponsored the Books and Toys for Girls and Boys toy drive that benefits the Cardon Children’s Medical Center in Mesa.

Fulton Homes employees participate in Feed My Starving Children, packing more than 4,500 meals for kids in need. The homebuilder even rescued kittens from a housing project in Chandler, according to the release.

