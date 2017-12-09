Ground broken on Ovation, Queen Creek’s first active adult community

Model homes are expected to open in late 2018
William Lyon Homes broke new ground Nov. 29 literally and figuratively in the town of Queen Creek.
Ovation at Meridian is William Lyon’s first active adult offering in Arizona and the first age-qualified neighborhood in the town.
The latter was confirmed by Constance Halonen-Wilson, public information officer for the town, in an e-mailed response to a question.
“We launched our Ovation, a Lyon Active Lifestyle Community brand earlier this year, and we’re thrilled to begin building our first Arizona project in the town of Queen Creek,” said William Lyon Homes Division President Julie Collins at a groundbreaking event. “The Meridian master planned community is ideal for this type of housing product, which embraces the spirit of Queen Creek’s heritage.”
William Lyon’s three Ovation at Meridian neighborhoods will feature 11 distinct single-story floor plans. Homes range from approximately 1,400 square feet to nearly 2,500 square feet with two-, three- and four-bedroom options, according to a press release.
Innovative design components include modern designs, natural light, indoor/outdoor living spaces and smart home technology.
A total of 780 homes are planned for the 245-acre development.
Ovation at Meridian also will offer a 7.5-acre recreation center with a 13,000-square-foot clubhouse, swimming pool and spa, tennis courts, pickle ball and bocce ball courts and large outdoor gathering areas.
Other community amenities include more than 80 acres of open space, small park nodes, a dog park and miles of walking trails connecting each neighborhood to the recreation center.
To learn more about Ovation, Lyon Active Lifestyle Communities, visit www.OvationLiving.com.