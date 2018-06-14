Hall new senior VP at NOVA Home Loans

Tonda Hall has joined NOVA Home Loans as senior vice president and regional manager. She will be responsible for leading six Maricopa County retail branches.

“We are very excited about the future in Maricopa County,” Chief Operating Officer Lance Dickson said in a release

“Tonda’s leadership and ability to mold successful teams will further our goals of providing outstanding customer service and mortgage products to the people of Arizona,” he said.

“Her deep mortgage experience and focus on putting the customer first make her a leader perfectly suited for NOVA’s corporate culture,” Mr. Dickson said in the release.

She has more than 32 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry.

Ms. Hall is returning to the Valley of the Sun after working in Southern California. She worked at Movement Mortgage in San Diego, California, as a market leader and previously was a regional retail manager for Sierra Pacific Mortgage in both Arizona and California, according to the release.

“I am thrilled to be back in Phoenix and to be a part of the NOVA family,” Ms. Hall said in the release.

“I am looking forward to creating partnerships, getting involved with the community and to drive our six NOVA branches to succeed,” she said.

Ms. Hall served as president for the California Association of Mortgage Professionals from 2013 to 2014. She served on a board of directors for Leap to Success, an organization dedicated to helping women overcome domestic violence and homelessness.

She is also involved with Samaritan’s Feet, a non‐profit organization that aims to create a world with zero shoeless children, according to the release.

NOVA Home Loans was founded in 1980 in Tucson. The company is licensed as a mortgage bank and mortgage broker.

NOVA Home Loans has six offices in Maricopa County in addition to eight offices in Arizona. NOVA also provides loan services in Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Texas, according to the release.

