Hampton Inn, Queen Creek’s first hotel breaks ground

As a growing community, the Town of Queen Creek has focused on five strategic priorities to ensure residents, businesses and visitors have a quality experience. Welcoming the town’s first hotel supports all the strategic priorities and was celebrated with a groundbreaking on July 17.

“We are very excited to have Hampton Inn building in our community,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a release.

“This process has been several years in the making, and we appreciate all the partners who have made this project possible. Not only does a hotel help expand our revenues, it brings exciting opportunities.”

A request for proposal was issued for the town-owned land in 2017 with HD Management selected as the developer. With just more than 100 rooms, the Hampton Inn will serve as an economic driver for the community. The bed tax will diversify the town’s tax base and is expected to spur additional commercial activity in the Town Center, according to the release.

The hotel also supports the town’s key initiative of tourism. People visiting Queen Creek’s agritainment destinations, competitors and spectators at Horseshoe Park & Equestrian, and family and friends will now have a place to stay locally. The convenient location provides access to dining and shopping for guests, supporting the goal of creating a walkable downtown. The proximity to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is also anticipated to drive new visitors to Queen Creek with local place to stay, the release states.

HD Management serves as the developer and operator with Cedar Point Enterprises as the project manager and Porter Brothers completing the construction. The Hampton Inn is anticipated to open in a little over a year.

The increase in Queen Creek’s population supports the need for a hotel and additional commercial development. Fiscal year 2018-19 marked the highest number of single-family housing permits for Queen Creek at more than 1,300, a 5% increase from the previous peak in fiscal year 2004-05.

An additional RFP for town-owned land is open at QueenCreek.org. The nearly 8-acre site is located in the downtown core, just north of the municipal campus with connectivity to both Ellsworth Loop and Ellsworth Road. The preferred use is mixed with specialty uses that are geared towards local, pedestrian-oriented development that celebrates unique/outdoor settings. The RFP closes at 4 p.m. Aug. 7.

For detailed information about investment opportunities in Queen Creek, visit InvestTheQC.com. To view a list of new businesses coming to the town, visit QueenCreek.org/NewBusinesses.

