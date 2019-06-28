Harbor Freight Tools opens July 10 in Queen Creek

Harbor Freight Tools will celebrate the grand opening of its new store at 21244 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.
It is the 24th Harbor Freight Tools store in Arizona, according to a release.
“We’re excited to serve customers in the great city of Queen Creek,” Ed Fry, store manager, said in the release. “At Harbor Freight, we’re passionate about providing our customers with the tools they need to get the job done, and always at an affordable price. We look forward to welcoming auto technicians, contractors, woodworkers, homeowners, hobbyists — anyone who needs affordable tools.”
The new Harbor Freight Tools store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The 15,000-square-foot store will stock a full selection of tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more. Harbor Freight’s hand tools come with a lifetime warranty, according to the release.
The family owned Harbor Freight Tools started in southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a mail-order company. That first year, he bypassed the resellers and cut deals directly with factories, realizing that if he could buy tools directly for less, he could pass the savings on to the customer, according to the release.
The company opened its first store in 1980, and now has nearly 1,000 stores across the country with 20,000 employees. Customers can receive discounts by email. Go to HarborFreightSignUp.com.
Harbor Freight Tools supports non-profit organizations that serve K-12 public education, first-responders and veterans. For more information on the gift card donations program, go to harborfreightgivingback.org.
In addition, Harbor Freight Tools is a major supporter of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, an initiative of The Smidt Foundation, established by company founder Eric Smidt to support the advancement of skilled trades education in America. Go to harborfreighttoolsforschools.org.
For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, go to harborfreight.com, and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
