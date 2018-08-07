Homebuilder with East Valley projects earns ‘production’ honor

Taylor Morrison, a national homebuilder and developer, has been voted Top Production Builder 2018 by Ranking Arizona for the fifth consecutive year.

“Receiving the award for Ranking Arizona’s Top Production Builder 2018 is a great honor,” Andrea Murphy, vice president of sales and marketing for the Taylor Morrison Phoenix division, stated in a release. “Receiving it five years in a row is a testament to the dedication of the entire Taylor Morrison team and the quality and service we work to provide to our homebuyers.”

The Scottsdale-based homebuilder was originally nominated by the Ranking Arizona team based upon business and leisure activities of the state’s business professionals. The public then voted for Arizona businesses within a variety of categories.

The Taylor Morrison Phoenix division has 32 communities that are open or coming soon to Arizona, including San Tan Valley, Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, Scottsdale, Surprise, Goodyear, Peoria, Buckeye and Phoenix.

Homes are priced from the low $200,000s to the mid $700,000s.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.