Imagination by David Weekley Homes on sale in Queen Creek

Imagination by David Weekley Homes is now selling in The Parks and the model home, The Darlington, is open daily for tours. (Submitted photo)

Imagination by David Weekley Homes, a division of David Weekley Homes, is selling in The Parks in Queen Creek, which features 82 single-family homes situated on 50-foot homesites.

Priced from the $250s, buyers can choose from nine Imagination by David Weekley Homes floor plans, ranging in size from 1,600 to 3,400 square feet of living space, according to a press release.

These one- and two-story homes have three to five bedrooms, two to four full bathrooms, up to one half bath and two- to three-car garages. Two fully-furnished model homes, The Darlington and The Bentbrook, are open daily for tours.

Residents within The Parks are close to pocket parks, green belts and grassy areas in the community, a release states.

Also, homeowners have convenient access to the nearby San Tan Mountains, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and Phoenix as well as shopping, dining, recreational and cultural activities.

