Instant-recall memory trainer to speak at chamber networking luncheon

Sean O’Neil from Memory Dynamics Inc., will be the guest speaker at the Jan. 9 Network QC luncheon presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.
The networking luncheon will take place 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
Mr. O’Neil has spoken to more than 3,000 companies and organizations, according to the chamber’s website. His purpose is to not only leave audience members with some good ideas on how a better memory will increase their efficiency, productivity and sales, but also to encourage them to have fun in the process.
Renew Air will be the luncheon’s Spotlight Business sponsor.
Lunch provided by Chick-fil-A Queen Creek.
Chamber officials encourage attendees to bring their business cards to exchange with others and to enter the drawing from Queen Creek Marketplace.
The cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members.
To RSVP, visit the chamber’s Facebook page or website, or call 480-888-1709.