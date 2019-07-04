J.D. Power: SRP ranks highest in customer satisfaction in West for 20th year

It is SRP’s 31st customer satisfaction award in the 21 years J.D. Power has surveyed residential and business customers. (SRP)

Salt River Project ranks highest in customer satisfaction in the western U.S. among large electric utilities for the 20th time in the 21 years that J.D. Power has been surveying residential electric customers and the 18th year in a row.

According to the 2019 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, issued by J.D. Power, electric customers gave SRP a Customer Satisfaction Index score of 790 on a 1,000-point scale – an eight-point improvement from 2018 and a 15-point gain from 2017, according to a release.

The average score in 2019 in the West Large Utility region, which covers utilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, is 713. The J.D. Power National Customer Satisfaction Index average score for of all electric utilities surveyed is 725.

SRP’s top ranking in the West Large region in the 2019 J.D. Power residential study marks its 31st award in the 21 years that J.D. Power has surveyed SRP’s residential and business customers. In J.D. Power’s Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study, announced in December, SRP also received the highest ranking from its business customers for the eighth time in the last 10 years. according to the release.

Among the Large electric utilities with 500,000 or more residential households, customers ranked SRP as the top-performing utility nationwide in all six factors: power quality and reliability; pricing, billing and payment; corporate citizenship; communications; and customer service.

“Congratulations to SRP and its employees for providing consistently high-quality customer service for such a long period of time,” Andrew Heath, J.D. Power senior director, utilities intelligence, said in the release. “In the 21 years that we’ve been surveying electric utility customers across the nation, SRP is the first utility to have been the highest ranked in its region for 20 of those years.”

The 2019 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 103,481 online interviews conducted by J.D. Power from July 2018 through May 2019 among residential customers of the 142 largest electric utility brands across the nation, which collectively represent more than 101 million households, the release states.

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more than one million customers. SRP also is a supplier of water, delivering about 800,000 acre-feet annually to municipal, urban and agricultural water users.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.