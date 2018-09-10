Jabz Boxing Fitness for Women ribbon-cutting ceremony held

Jabz Boxing Fitness for Women, 21365 S. Ellsworth Road Suite No. 105 in Queen Creek, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, Sept. 1, with the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.

The women-only studio is open six days a week and offers a 45-minute circuit workout that combines boxing exercises with cardio, strength training, plyometrics, high-intensity interval training, core work and numerous other exercises, according to a release.

Jabz classes are limited to no more than 16 women to ensure more personalized attention from one of the Jabz-certified trainers, who correct form, provide personal exercise modifications and encourage members to achieve their personal best.

For more information about Jabz Boxing Fitness for Women in Queen Creek, call 480-865-6200, email denalee@jabzboxing.com or visit jabzboxing.com/queencreek.

For information on the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road, go to queencreekchamber.com.

