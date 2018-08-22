Jabz Boxing Fitness for Women ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 1 in Queen Creek

Jabz Boxing Fitness for Women, 21365 S. Ellsworth Road Suite No. 105 in Queen Creek, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, Sept. 1.

The women-only studio is open six days a week and offers a 45-minute circuit workout that combines boxing exercises with cardio, strength training, plyometrics, high-intensity interval training, core work and numerous other exercises, according to a release.

These training methodologies are combined to produce maximum results for the body. The workouts change daily to eliminate boredom and decrease the potential of plateauing, according to the release.

Jabz classes are limited to no more than 16 women to ensure more personalized attention from one of the Jabz-certified trainers, who correct form, provide personal exercise modifications and encourage members to achieve their personal best.

“I am so excited to bring Jabz Boxing to Queen Creek. Our goal is to provide a comfortable and encouraging fitness environment for women in the community,” Denalee Karr, owner of the new Queen Creek Jabz location, said in the release.

“We are focused on helping all women develop an appreciation of wellness and activity while learning first-hand how exercise can improve many aspects of their lives,” she said.

Highlights of the Sept. 1 event include:

10:30-11:30 a.m., intro to Jabz class. Space is limited. Sign-up at jabzboxing.com/queencreek. Select “free week” to get started, create an account, then reserve a spot for the introduction class.

Noon, ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Noon-1:30 p.m., food, entertainment, prizes and fun. Vendors will be offering female-oriented products and services. Lorna Jane Activewear will be on-site with 20 percent off. B12 and fat-burner injections are being offered by Fresh Approach Aesthetics. The DJ is being provided by AZ Tailored Events.

For more information about Jabz Boxing Fitness for Women in Queen Creek, call 480-865-6200, email denalee@jabzboxing.com or visit jabzboxing.com/queencreek.

