Jabz Boxing studio for women launches program to inspire young girls

Jabz Boxing Fitness for Women is in Queen Creek. Above, a woman pummels an upper-cut bag at a Jabz location. (Jabz Boxing)

Jabz Boxing, a full-body circuit workout that utilizes boxing-inspired exercises designed specifically for women, announced that it has launched its Jabz Juniors Summer Camp. It aims to teach young girls to be confident, happy and strong while being part of an encouraging community.

A Jabz Boxing is at 21365 S. Ellsworth Road Suite No. E105 in Queen Creek.

“We’ve \been empowering women with our boxing-inspired classes for years; now it’s time to use this same positivity to boost the spirits of the younger generation,” Kimberlee White, co-founder and CEO of Jabz Boxing, said in a release. “We can’t wait to kick off the program this summer and show girls how confident they can be through these workouts.”

Jabz Juniors Summer Camp is for girls of all fitness levels ages 8-14, with classes four days a week in June and July (contact participating locations for specific dates). The classes promote overall well-being and fitness through a variety of workouts, including yoga, nutrition class, a full-body workout and much more.

The following Jabz Boxing locations across Arizona are participating in the program:

Scottsdale Thunderbird

Chandler

Tempe

Happy Valley

Queen Creek

Mesa

Tucson

To learn more about the dates and times for the participating locations or to sign up, go to jabzboxing.com or e-mail betsy@jabzboxing.com.

Jabz Boxing was founded in 2012 in Scottsdale by Len Hayko and Ms. White. Franchising began in 2013 and Jabz Boxing has grown to a total of 20 Arizona locations with two locations in the Philadelphia metro \ area, according to the release.

