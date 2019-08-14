LA Fitness Club opens in San Tan Valley

(LA Fitness) (LA Fitness) HIIT by LAF. (LA Fitness) HIIT by LAF (LA Fitness)

LA Fitness is expanding its Arizona presence with a new location in San Tan Valley at 40885 N. Ironwood Drive.

A highlight of the new LA Fitness club is a HIIT by LAF workout studio, according to a release.

“The specially-designed studio allows class participants of any age or fitness level to set their own pace and scale the intensity of their workout to match their abilities. Participants monitor their heart rate and intensity level through a combination of cardio, muscle conditioning, strength training and physical endurance intervals,” the release states.

The 34,000-square-foot club offers an array of amenities, including state-of-the-art equipment and free weights; a full basketball court; a 25-yard, three-lane lap pool and whirlpool spa; separate group exercise studios, with Zumba classes, indoor cycling, aqua fitness, kickboxing and yoga classes; a team of personal trainers; and access to the Kids Klub, according to the release.

Go to lafitness.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.