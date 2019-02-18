Landsea buys 90 home sites at ‘Harvest Queen Creek’

Landsea Homes has acquired 90 single family home sites at Harvest Queen Creek.

“We are very pleased to be taking another major step forward in Arizona with this community in Harvest Queen Creek,” Peter Beucke, Arizona division president of Landsea Homes, said in a release.

“Homebuyers will find high-performance homes at attainable prices that allow the flexibility to indulge in modern living and everyday conveniences.”

Harvest Queen Creek, on the southeast corner of Signal Butte and Riggs roads, is scheduled to include 1,244 single-family homes with resort-style amenities. Land development is expected to begin in early 2020, and the first closings are anticipated later that year.

