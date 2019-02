Leading Edge Academy will be hosting two teacher job fairs this spring, one at the Gilbert campus for positions throughout the network and another at the Maricopa location focusing on hiring for that campus specifically.

Leading Edge Academy is a 15-year-old network of charter schools with six locations throughout the Valley, according to a release.

The Maricopa campus job fair is 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at 18700 N. Porter Road in Maricopa. The Leading Edge Academy Network job fair is 2-6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Gilbert campus, 717 W. Ray Road in Gilbert.

Schedule an interview appointment by calling the Leading Edge Academy Network office at 480-633-0414 or by emailing resumes@leadingedgeacademy.com.

