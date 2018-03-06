Liquor license permit OK’d for St. Patrick’s Day event

The map provided with the application for TC’s Pub & Grub, 7205 S. Power Road No. 110 (Power Marketplace), for a two-day event to be held March 17-18.

The Queen Creek Town Council on Feb. 20 voted unanimously in the consent agenda to recommend that the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control approve an extension of premises/patio permit application for a St. Patrick’s Day event.

The town clerk’s Office received the application on Jan. 25 from Randy Nations for TC’s Pub & Grub, 7205 S. Power Road No. 110 (Power Marketplace), for a March 17-18 event.

“The purpose of the extension of premises/patio permit is to allow the sale/serving of alcohol in the additional area outside of the restaurant as shown on the application,” Town Clerk Jennifer Robinson said in a memo the council.

“The restaurant is currently licensed to serve alcohol within the premises of the restaurant,” she wrote.

“The extended area will be surrounded by fencing and two off-duty sheriffs and three security guards will be roaming,” Mr. Nations explained in the permit application.

