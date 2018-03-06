Liquor license permit OK’d for St. Patrick’s Day event

The Queen Creek Town Council on Feb. 20 voted unanimously in the consent agenda to recommend that the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control approve an extension of premises/patio permit application for a St. Patrick’s Day event.
The town clerk’s Office received the application on Jan. 25 from Randy Nations for TC’s Pub & Grub, 7205 S. Power Road No. 110 (Power Marketplace), for a March 17-18 event.
“The purpose of the extension of premises/patio permit is to allow the sale/serving of alcohol in the additional area outside of the restaurant as shown on the application,” Town Clerk Jennifer Robinson said in a memo the council.
“The restaurant is currently licensed to serve alcohol within the premises of the restaurant,” she wrote.
“The extended area will be surrounded by fencing and two off-duty sheriffs and three security guards will be roaming,” Mr. Nations explained in the permit application.
