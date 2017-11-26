Lydian Dental: Turning a visit to the dentist into a fun experience

Lydian Dental will host a community snow party 9-11 a.m. Dec. 2 at its Queen Creek clinic
Lydian Dental, a new dental start-up in the Phoenix area, recently opened a clinic in the QC District shopping center, 21295 S. Ellsworth Loop Road Suite No. 103 in Queen Creek.
According to Dr. Brodie Cook, head general dentist of the Queen Creek clinic, the 4,000-square-foot multi-specialty clinic offers general dentistry, pediatric and orthodontic services.
Patients can receive a wide range of services including same-day crowns, implants, 3-D digital scanning, Invisalign, traditional braces, root canal treatment and dentures.
“We’re completely reimagining what it should feel like to go to the dentist,” said founder and CEO Dr. Josh Turnbull in a press release.
“From how you schedule an appointment to the moment you walk out the door, we want to turn the whole thing into a positive experience. And for us, that meant stepping back and taking a look at all of the little details.”
Those details are evident at first glance once inside Lydian Dental’s clinic. The design that recently caught Wired’s attention is at once calming and disarming.
Part of Lydian’s new business plan also includes a new floor plan with separate, dedicated wings for adults and children. Chief Operating Officer Clayton Nylander describes the new clinic as a one-stop-shop for the entire family where general and pediatric dentists work alongside orthodontists and oral surgeons under one roof.
“Overcoming the hurdle of inconvenience was one of the opportunities we saw within the industry,” said Mr. Nylander in the release. “We are doing that with our mobile clinics by providing on-site dentistry to large employers and also with our multi-specialty clinics by providing a single location to meet all of your family’s dental needs. With our model, parents don’t have to bounce around to separate dentists and orthodontists.”
According to Dr. Blake Robison, Lydian’s head orthodontist, said Lydian is changing the often negative stigma associated with the dentist.
“Our patients consistently recognize our fun culture and dedication to an elevated patient experience,” he said.
Giving back to the community is another key focus for Lydian. The Queen Creek clinic regularly partners with local shelters to provide pro bono services to those in need. The clinic recently held a candy buy-back event where it bought back hundreds of pounds of candy from its patients and donated the candy to the U.S. Armed Forces overseas.
In early December, the clinic will partner with the Arizona Mission of Mercy to provide dental services to families in need.
In addition, the clinic will host a snow party 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. More than 20 tons of snow will be brought in to provide snowy fun for its patients and the broader community.
Lydian Dental was formed in 2015 with the belief that a healthy smile should make patients smile. With locations in Phoenix and Austin, Lydian Dental is taking a new approach to dental health by adding more convenience, affordability and fun to the process.
Lydian Dental
Address: QC District shopping center, 21295 S. Ellsworth Loop Road Suite No. 103 in Queen Creek
Phone: 480-445 9188
Website: www.lydiandental.com
E-mail: queencreek@lydiandental.com
Hours: Mon.-Tues. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs. 7 a.m.-4 p.m.