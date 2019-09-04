Marcus & Millichap arranges sale of triple-net-leased Dairy Queen in Gilbert

The 3,200-square-foot Dairy Queen is at 2770 S. Santan Village Parkway in Gilbert. (Submitted photo)

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services firm, has announced the sale of Dairy Queen, a 3,200-square-foot triple-net-leased property in Gilbert. According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix office, the asset sold for $2.65 million.

Mark Ruble, Jamie Medress and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer completed a 1031 exchange, according to a release.

Dairy Queen is at 2770 S. Santan Village Parkway, just south of East Williams Field Road in Gilbert. The 3,200-square-foot property was built in 2018 on a 1.41-acre lot, the release states.

