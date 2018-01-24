Maricopa County branch libraries to be closed Jan. 26
All Maricopa County Library District branches will be closed for the day on Friday, Jan. 26.
This includes the Queen Creek Library at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The closures are necessary so staff members can participate in the district’s annual professional development day, according to a press release.
Online services will be available.
Branches will resume normal activity on Saturday, Jan. 27.
For locations, visit the MCLD website at https://mcldaz.org/locations.
