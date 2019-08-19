Mark-Taylor expands portfolio with 485 new East Valley luxury multifamily units

Avant at Fashion Center is a 335-unit multifamily luxury community in Chandler. (Submitted photo)

Valley-based multifamily investment firm Mark-Taylor has expanded its luxury apartment portfolio by 485 new East Valley units with the acquisitions of Avant at Fashion Center in Chandler and Lakeside Drive in Tempe. Mark-Taylor will handle the management and leasing of both new communities.

“Mark-Taylor is thrilled to expand our portfolio with these signature communities adjacent to two of the Valley’s most dynamic locations with premium shopping, dining and robust economic scenes,” John Carlson, president of Mark-Taylor Residential, said in a release. “This is a significant opportunity for us to extend premium service and luxury housing to even more East Valley residents looking to call Mark-Taylor home.”

Avant at Fashion Center is a 335-unit multifamily luxury community in Chandler. It is two minutes from the second largest shopping destination in Phoenix with 185 stores, 20-plus restaurants and wide variety of entertainment found at Chandler Fashion Center mall, the release states.

“Inside the complex, Avant offers high-end finishes and hardwood floors, spacious gourmet kitchens with open studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, stainless Energy Star appliances, optional walk-in closets, Sonos sound systems, private garage,and 24-hour package concierge. The community also boasts a gorgeous outdoor resort-style pool, perks for pets, two-story fitness center and breathtaking demonstration kitchen,” according to the release.

Additionally, Mark-Taylor recently acquired Lakeside Drive, a 150-unit luxury multifamily community in Tempe near Tempe Town Lake.

