McDonald’s to hire 4,000 in Arizona this summer

With summer around the corner, McDonald’s and its independent franchisees are gearing up to hire approximately 4,000 restaurant employees in Arizona to better serve customers this busy season.

“This is good news for job seekers who are interested in pursuing an education while working since McDonald’s recently announced that it is allocating $150 million over five years to its global Archways to Opportunity education program, including lowering eligibility requirements from nine months to 90 days of employment and dropping weekly shift minimums from 20 hours to 15 hours, making new summer restaurant employees eligible by the end of the season,” according to a release.

This investment will provide almost 400,000 U.S. restaurant employees with an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront tuition assistance for college courses, access academic advising courses and learn English as a second language.

Additionally, eligible crew will have access to $2,500/year in tuition assistance, up from $700/year and eligible managers will have access to $3,000/year, up from $1,050, according to the release.

“Building a better McDonald’s means recognizing we can help employees earn and learn. I’m proud that my employees are participating in the Archways to Opportunity program, which helps them achieve their goals at McDonald’s and beyond,” Dorothy Stingley, Arizona owner-operator, said in the release.

Archways to Opportunity has awarded more than $21 million in high school and college tuition assistance as part of the company’s journey to build a better McDonald’s and set people up for success at McDonald’s and beyond.

More than half of the hires at company-owned restaurants are projected to be between the ages of 16 to 24 years old, and for many, it is their first job.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply.

