Motorcycle safety group opens member program to public

The Arizona Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Foundation, a nonprofit focused on reducing Arizona motorcycle crashes and the number of distracted drivers, has announced the formation of a membership program for the public.

AMSAF is accepting membership applications from supporters and any individual or business that cares about reducing crashes and deaths on Arizona roadways.

“Membership in the new Member Project is not only an investment in enhancing driver and rider safety on Arizona roadways, but also is one of the most important ways an individual or business can support AMSAF – and in turn, fellow citizens – in its goal to reduce driver/rider crashes and fatalities and to help keep our citizens safe,” Mick Degn, AMSAF’s executive director, stated in a release.

The purpose of the membership program is to increase involvement in AMSAF with regard to promoting safety and sharing the road with all types of vehicular traffic, according to the release.

“AMSAF has excellent turnouts for all type of events,” Mr. Degn stated. “Members will enjoy well-organized projects, camaraderie and have fun in the process. This vital work is only possible if the organization grows and develops memberships that progressively support this safety vision for the future.”

Key membership benefits are:

Individuals have the opportunity to help AMSAF increase exposure.

Provide literature and handouts to members of the public to further promote awareness.

Fees collected from members can be applied to AMSAF’s safety and awareness funds allowing for more riders to attend training schools and to receive the Arizona-required motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s license.

Make new contacts in the motorcycle and driving communities.

Members pay an annual membership fee and receive all of the appropriate AMSAF credentials.

“Membership in the Arizona Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Foundation (AMSAF) is not only an investment in enhancing driver and rider safety on Arizona roadways, but it also is one of the most important ways an individual or business can support AMSAF in its goal to reduce driver/rider crashes and fatalities and to help keep our citizens safe,” Mr. Degn stated.

For more information, call 888-951-3732.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.