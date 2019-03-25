Movie crew films at Banner Ironwood Medical Center
Actor Dean Cain hosted a meet and greet with Banner Ironwood employees. (Submitted photo)
A film production crew was on location at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in Queen Creek, for several hospital-based scenes March 16 and 18 in an upcoming movie.
The scenes were for the movie “John Light” — a faith-based film, which JCFilms is producing, that includes actor Dean Cain. Mr. Cain had a brief meet and greet with hospital staff and families before shooting began, according to a press release.
Gilbert resident Dave Welty wrote the movie’s screenplay, which doesn’t have a set release date.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.