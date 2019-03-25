Movie crew films at Banner Ironwood Medical Center

A film production crew was on location at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in Queen Creek, for several hospital-based scenes March 16 and 18 in an upcoming movie.

The scenes were for the movie “John Light” — a faith-based film, which JCFilms is producing, that includes actor Dean Cain. Mr. Cain had a brief meet and greet with hospital staff and families before shooting began, according to a press release.

Gilbert resident Dave Welty wrote the movie’s screenplay, which doesn’t have a set release date.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.