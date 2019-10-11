My Salon Suite grand opening Oct. 14 in Gilbert

The business offers 24-hour video security. (mysalonsuite.com/gilbert.html)

The new My Salon Suite at Crossroads Towne Center, 143 E. Germann Road in Gilbert, invites beauty-industry professionals and members of the local business and residential community to its grand opening celebration 4-6 p.m. Oct. 14. The event is open to the public.

Appetizers, refreshments, raffles and photo opportunities are planned, according to a release.

My Salon Suite of Gilbert offers a wide range of services including hair, make-up and skin care. Beauty professionals and guests will be invited to tour the new space. Each suite is private and each member operates their salon business independently, the release states.

The Gilbert location offers fully equipped upscale suites featuring individually climate-controlled suites, a styling station with full-length mirror, separate shampoo station with tilting ceramic bowl, separate color station with granite countertops, tiled hallways and on-site laundry.

