NAI Horizon negotiates deal for Chandler industrial building

NAI Horizon represented the seller through a revocable trust in the $1.748 million disposition of an industrial warehouse at 3265 N. Delaware St. in Chandler.

NAI Horizon Senior Vice President Jeff Adams represented Hugh J. Doss and Margarette E. Doss as trustees of the Hugh J. Doss and Margarette E. Doss Revocable Trust, according to a release.

The 16,417-square-foot property is a freestanding, fenced-improved industrial building. The sale included a partial seller leaseback of up to 18 months with a nominal mutual lease termination clause, the release states.

The facility will be occupied by a supplier of window covering solutions for the design industry. Built in 2001, the industrial warehouse has clear ceiling heights of 22 feet. It features more than 3,000 square feet of improved office and is located in a secure industrial park.

“The transaction was a unique win-win for both sides,” Mr. Adams said in the release. “It allowed the buyer to slowly expand into a neighboring facility while allowing the seller, who preferred not to move immediately, the ability to lease back nearly half the space for a mutually determinable period. For a minor sales price discount accorded the buyer, the seller was able to lessen its capital gains tax hit while also receiving a reduced market lease back rate,” he said.

Mr. Adams also represented the current seller in the original purchase of the facility almost 14 years ago.

Gary Pedersen with Phoenix Commercial Properties represented the buyer, Helser Brothers Investments LLC, an Arizona limited liability company in Chandler.

