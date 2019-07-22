Net-leased Starbucks sold in San Tan Valley for $2.62M

Jul 22nd, 2019 · by · Comments:
The Starbucks is at 40889 N. Ironwood Drive in San Tan Valley. Submitted photo)

Marcus and Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services firm, has announced the sale of Starbucks, a 2,400-square foot net-leased property at 40889 N.Ironwood Drive in San Tan Valley.

According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix office, the asset sold for $2,620,000, according to a release.

Jamie Medress and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus and Millichap’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.

The Starbucks is adjacent to a new Safeway-anchored shopping center and is visible to more than 30,350 vehicles per day along North Ironwood Road, according to the release.

Go toMarcusMillichap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie