Network QC luncheon features QCUSD curriculum director

Nancy Scott

Nancy Scott, director of career and technical education and curriculum for Queen Creek Unified School District, will speak on how to get a business involved in the classroom at the Aug. 13 QC Luncheon with the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.

It is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday in the Queen Creek Library’s Zane Gray Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek, according to a release.

“We will introduce the career match form, which is a structure and platform to assist teachers and industry professionals to more easily identify opportunities for guest speaking, internships, job shadowing, etc. We want to partner with industry and business owners to showcase the career ready opportunities for our students and staff through a quick and easy form that can be filled out and shared,” according to the release.



Lunch is to be provided by Chick-fil-A. The spotlight business sponsor is Newman Realty.



Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Donate a door prize of $25 or more and get a minute at the mic to introduce your business (members only).

Go to chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=QCCC&evid=49045871.

