New orthopedic rehab space opens at Banner Ironwood

The staff at Banner Ironwood Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a centrally located rehabilitation space for orthopedic patients. (Photo credit: Banner Health)

 

Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in Queen Creek, in partnership with Banner CORE Center for Orthopedics, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a dedicated rehabilitation space for orthopedic patients.

The new area, on the third floor of the hospital, provides a centrally located physical therapy hub that is designed to improve coordination of care and communication between health care teams, according to a press release.

The space design repositions nursing staff immediately outside of patient rooms, where they can anticipate their needs and work with patients and their families.

Equipment in the area includes parallel bars, a therapy table, stairs and a safety ramp.

Banner Ironwood Medical Center is part of Banner Health. It provides patient care to the San Tan Valley and Queen Creek communities, including emergency services, intensive care, surgery, obstetrics and medical imaging.

For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com/Ironwood.

