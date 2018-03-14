New primary care clinic serves Queen Creek, San Tan Valley

Dr. Deryl Lamb and his staff provide direct primary care at a new office serving Queen Creek and the surrounding area. (Submitted photo)

Dr. Deryl Lamb started Queen Creek Primary Care in 1996 and has now opened a new primary care clinic serving the Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and South Gilbert areas.

Lamb Health, 3336 S. Chandler Heights Road, No. 113, Gilbert, is a direct primary care facility, a business model that makes quality healthcare affordable to people regardless of whether they have insurance, a release announcing the clinic opening stated.

Direct primary care facilities do not generally bill through insurance companies, so doctors are free to work directly with patients without worrying about paperwork, billing codes “and the ensuing insurance battles,” the release stated. “Patients receive high-quality care without the high-quality price tag.”

At Lamb Health, patients are billed directly, which means they pay a monthly membership fee and receive a variety of benefits not available at traditional care practices.

“Patients receive unlimited doctor access, extended and relaxed visits, same- or next-day appointments and a variety of diagnostic and procedural services at no extra cost,” according to the release. Routine lab fees are reduced, and medications can be dispensed inside the practice.

To learn more about Lamb Health’s facility or to take a tour, contact 480-440-8666, www.LambHealthDPC.com or visit the office. Office hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

