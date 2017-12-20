New routes at Gateway Airport yield 15% passenger increase in November

The addition of eight new nonstop destinations by Allegiant Air and expanded seasonal service to Calgary and Edmonton from WestJet Airlines resulted in a 15 percent increase in passenger activity at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) in November compared to November 2016.
A total of 115,156 air travelers used Gateway Airport during the month, making it the second best November in the airport’s history.
Gilbert Mayor and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Chair Jenn Daniels said, “The Phoenix East Valley continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in the country and we are excited that Allegiant and WestJet are experiencing continued success. This expansion of service at Gateway Airport is great for our residents and the many sun-seeking vacation travelers who visit the Greater Phoenix area each day.”
“It’s great to see more and more air travelers discovering the convenience and value of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport,” said PMGAA Executive Director/CEO J. Brian O’Neill, A.A.E. “As greater Phoenix continues its rapid expansion, Gateway will play an even more prominent role as a regional air transportation resource.”
In response to growing demand, Allegiant Air recently launched eight new destinations and increased frequency on their most popular routes.
Allegiant’s eight new nonstop destinations include Tampa/St. Petersburg, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Louisville, Omaha, Boise and St. Louis/Belleville.
For more information about Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, visit www.gatewayairport.com.
