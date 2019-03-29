Newport Homes bringing 82 homes to Cadence at Gateway

Arizona-based real estate investment and development company Harvard Investments has announced that Newport Homes, a San Tan Valley business, is the final neighborhood home builder of phase 1 for its master-planned community Cadence at Gateway.

“It’s wonderful to welcome Newport Homes to the Cadence community,” Tim Brislin, vice president of Harvard Investments, said in a release.

Phase 1 at Cadence is in the Queen Creek School District and the site of QCUSD’s newest elementary school, Silver Valley, which opens in July, according to the release.

The Newport Homes neighborhood, The Strand at Cadence, will include two-story homes in groupings of six. Lot sizes are 42 feet by 50 feet with three floor-plan options. The homes will be designed specifically for Cadence showcasing the Newport Homes Coastal Contemporary elevations and color schemes, including various wood siding locations, sand-finish stucco and brick accents for a one-of-a-kind look at entry-home pricing, according to the release.

“We’re thrilled to bring our home concepts to Cadence, which will be perfect for smaller families, individuals and empty nesters,” Darryn Lane, Newport Homes CEO, said in the release.

The 82-home neighborhood will be just steps away from the community’s resort-style pool, tennis and bocce ball courts, as well as the popular amenity center with fitness facilities, game room and meeting spaces. The neighborhood plans to have its own park, which will be connected to the 12-mile trail system at Cadence, according to the release.

Harvard Investments is finishing up the infrastructure, interior streets and sidewalks, and Newport Homes is expected to finalize its plans and start construction of its homes in Fall 2019. As of February, Cadence at Gateway has sold more than 35 percent of its Phase One homes less than five months after its grand opening in Fall 2018.

