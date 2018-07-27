Old Navy expanding to Queen Creek with 20th store in Arizona

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported Old Navy will be occupying the Cost Plus World Market location. That is not the case and we apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

A new Old Navy store is to be located in the Queen Creek Marketplace shopping center at the southwest corner of Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads in Queen Creek.

Dave Cheatham, president; Darren Pitts, executive vice president; and Bonnie Arlia, senior vice president of Velocity Retail Group, recently finalized the lease of 12,500 square feet on behalf of Old Navy, according to a release.

The landlord, Vestar QCM LLC, was represented by Matt Milinovich of Strategic Retail Advisors.

When the clothing store opens in August 2019 it will be the 20th Old Navy store in the Arizona market, according to the release.

“Old Navy will be a great complement to the shopping center, which is anchored by Target and Kohl’s,” Mr. Cheatham said in the release.

“The trade area has grown nearly 50 percent in the past five years. This store rounds out our East Valley market strategy and will be a welcome addition for the Queen Creek community,” he said.

It was 25 years ago that Mr. Cheatham began working with Gap Inc. on its concepts throughout the Arizona market. The Velocity Retail team is responsible for putting the first Old Navy in Phoenix in 1994, when the brand was first launched, according to the release.

This is the third Old Navy store the team has completed in the past year and represents another big-box building leased in the Valley, according to the release.

