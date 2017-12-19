Painting Wonderland gives patrons chance to let creativity soar

‘There’s no politics here. There’s no drama here, no craziness. It’s just you, the pottery piece and falling in love.’ – Painting Wonderland owner Tara Pool-Walker
Painting Wonderland is a place where the community gets their creative juices flowing and create their own art pieces. The studio has been open since June 17 in Queen Creek.
“It took a year to plan and organize,” owner Tara Pool-Walker said. “I used to take my kids painting and just enjoyed it a lot.”
Painting Wonderland is a ceramic painting and art studio nestled in the historic downtown area at 22249 S. Ellsworth Road.
People often call before coming in, trying to make a reservation, but Ms. Pool-Walker said people are welcome to just come in and sit down. The paint and water are provided. All that one must bring is their creativity.
The most popular ceramic pieces are the emoji “poo” and unicorns, she said.
She loves sharing art with the community she said.
Ms. Pool-Walker tries to make sure she is there when people come to pick up their ceramic works of art. After they’re painted, the pieces have to be fired in the kiln. The kiln heats the piece and then slowly cools it off.
Depending on how busy the studio is, it can take between three and seven days before a piece is completely finished and ready to take home.
“It comes to life,” she said. “After the piece is fired, the colors become more rich and vibrant and glossy and beautiful. I get to see everyone’s reactions.”
Painting ceramics is open to any age group, Ms. Pool-Walker said.
The studio also has the ability to host painting parties. The studio has a liquor license so the option to BYOB is available.
There are also pottery wheels, canvas painting and clay hand-building opportunities.
Calvin Walker, Ms. Pool-Walker’s husband, creates the shop’s ceramic molds.
“We have 1,100 molds but are only using 300 of them,” he said.
The clay, in liquid form, is pumped into the molds using a gas-powered nozzle. The molds sit for 20-25 minutes, he said.
The molds are then turned upside down to drain. They sit for another 25 minutes to a couple hours and then are opened. The pieces sit for 24-48 hours before sent to the kiln for firing.
“They shrink about 10 percent (after fired in the kiln),” he said.
Mr. Walker also teaches the pottery wheel.
“I get a lot of people in here doing date night,” he said, but couples often find themselves in competition over who can create the most artistic piece.
That competition isn’t as fierce in the ceramic-painting area. Mr. Walker said it’s not uncommon for a couple to share a piece of pottery and paint it together.
That, however, would not work for the Walkers.
“We don’t see eye-to-eye on color,” Ms. Pool-Walker added.
But for the Walkers, art is a family affair.
“We are very family oriented. We bring his daughters who are adults every Sunday to spend time with him. I bring my 11-year-old when she is out of school,” Ms. Pool-Walker said. “She is an artist herself; she likes to draw and use pencil.”
Mr. Walker said he hopes the studio will develop into a small artist community within the town.
“My idea for this was to get people in here working,” he said. “So that we could sit down and talk about stuff and share ideas.
•Painting Wonderland, 22249 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek
•Studio hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
•Telephone: 480-912-2641.
•Website: http://www.paintingwonderland.com/