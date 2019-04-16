Pan de Vida Foundation changes logo, mission statement

After 16 years of service in the communities of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley, the Pan de Vida Foundation is getting a facelift — a new logo and rewording of its mission — to better communicate its goals.

The mission is now “to meet children’s, senior citizens’ and families’ basic needs while promoting self-sufficiency,” according to a release.

The children in the new logo represent the children. The bread is a reminder of the bread we share and of the need in the community for healthy food, according to the release.

Pan de Vida Foundation is volunteer-based, which means that there are no paid staff. All of the donations received go back to serving the community members who need it most, according to the release.

Pan de Vida welcomes new volunteers ages 13 years and up to join the team. There is something for everyone to get involved in: A kids and senior citizens garden, community center, construction, building, programs, a health festival, clinics or consider becoming a board member.

Throughout the years, Pan de Vida has assisted the hungry and homeless, created a senior citizen center in conjunction with the Town of Queen Creek, paid for park fields and lights to keep children off the streets, operated a food and clothing bank, had a Christmas Giving Tree that provided children with gifts, held street clean ups, hosted Spanish diabetes and breast cancer classes and more, thanks to its donors, according to the release.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call 480-688-6326.

Projects include:

Pan de Vida is in the process of fundraising to build a community center in a much-needed rural unincorporated area between Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.

Revitalization of the Valley Sun Estates Neighborhood

Kids and senior citizens garden

Annual health festival, including dental/visual screenings and social services

College scholarships to the low income

Family Explorers program, offering new experiences to families, free or at a low cost

Grupo Mujer, Spanish educational presentations to women

If interested in volunteering or donating, contact Mary at 480-6886326 or mary.gloria@pandevida.tv. Donations also accepted at Pan de Vida Foundation PO Box 745, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.