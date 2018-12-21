Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen liquor license OK’d by Queen Creek Town Council

A recommendation of approval is being forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control for a Series 12 restaurant liquor license for a new Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen, 21051 S. Ellsworth Loop Road No. 10 in Queen Creek.

It was approved in a 7-0 as part of a public hearings consent agenda for the Dec. 5 Queen Creek Town Council meeting.

The Town Clerk’s Office received the liquor license application on Oct. 29, Town Clerk Jennifer Robinson said in a memo to the council. The estimated construction completion date for the new restaurant is Dec. 24, according to documents filed with the town.

