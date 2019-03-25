Pei Wei host grands opening in Queen Creek

Pei Wei celebrated its grand opening of its first restaurant in Queen Creek, 21051 S. Ellsworth Loop, Friday, March 22.

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce kicked-off the grand opening festivities with an official ribbon cutting ceremony. Pei Wei also gave away swag and guests had a chance to meet the Pei Wei’s spokes-animal Tiger, according to a press release.

“The Queen Creek community has been extremely supportive of Pei Wei, so we couldn’t be more excited to bring this upgraded experience to guests in the area,” CEO J. Hedrick said in a prepared statement.

“This is the fifth Pei Wei location to feature the brand’s new-build prototype, and we are really proud of how it turned out.”

The restaurant interior showcases artwork with Pei Wei’s new Clean Label initiative, the Wei Forward.

The restaurant also features 100 percent reclaimed wood wall finishes; decorative steel accents; draft beer; a special take-out station for guests who order online or through the mobile app; and integration of the brand’s new Tiger logo.

“This is our 21st location in Arizona and we couldn’t be more thrilled to join the incredible Queen Creek community,” Mike Burns, Pei Wei regional vice president said in a prepared statement.

“In addition to bringing jobs to the area, we are excited to provide an exceptional dining experience to our guests and introduce our delicious food to our amazing Pei Wei guests.”

Pei Wei Queen Creek is open from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 10:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

