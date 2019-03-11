Pei Wei opens in Queen Creek

Pei Wei’s first Queen Creek restaurant, 21051S. Ellsworth Loop Road, opened its doors March 11.

The restaurant celebrated its official grand opening with giveaways, prizes on March 22, according to the release.

The new restaurant is the fifth Pei Wei location to feature the brand’s new-build prototype, a new look for the fast-casual brand. The front of the house has digital menu boards, 100 percent reclaimed wood wall finishes, decorative steel accents, draft beer, grab and go coolers and the integration of the brand’s new Tiger logo.

LED lighting accentuates different seating-area types throughout the dining room, which hosts multi-colored booths, a release states.

Queen Creek’s new Pei Wei restaurant is open from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and Friday as well as from 10:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plans to use the Clean Label initiative, The Wei Forward, which emphasizes wholesome, fresh foods and menu transparency.

To support its belief that consumers have the right to know what’s in their food, the brand petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to require restaurant chains to disclose their menu ingredients.

Founded in 2000, Pei Wei is the leading fresh Asian, fast-casual restaurant brand, where bold, Asian flavors couple sit-down quality with take-out convenience.

Menu offerings include wok classics featuring rice, noodle and salad bowls along with lighter options such as lettuce wraps and sushi. Dishes are customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-friendly and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates restaurants in 20 states.

