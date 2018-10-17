Pet Club in Queen Creek to show customer appreciation

The Pet Club in Queen Creek, a Purina-certified expert dealer, is announcing its 2018 Purina Check-R-Board Days, a customer appreciation event.

Residents can stop by The Pet Club in Queen Creek, 23954 S. Power Road, between Friday and Sunday, Oct. 26-28 for family fun, door prizes and shopping. Cheryle Rippee, from Purina Animal Nutrition, will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer feed questions, according to a press release.

Customers will also have the opportunity to enter in the national 2018 Purina Check-R-Board Days Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2018 Polaris Ranger Utility Vehicle, a trip-for-two to the Purina Animal Nutrition Center or Orion65 Cooler.

“We are proud to serve the residents of our community and thank them for their continued loyalty,” Stephanie Miller, Purina Miller, said in a prepared statement. “We invite everyone to come celebrate our 2018 Purina Check-R-Board Days with us.”

