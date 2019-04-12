Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport announces best month ever, 24% increase in first-quarter traffic

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport continued its streak of record-setting passenger activity by welcoming 224,864 total passengers during March; the highest monthly passenger total in the history of Gateway Airport.

March represented the 18th consecutive month of year-over-year passenger growth for the airport. For the first quarter of 2019, activity is up 24% over the same time period in 2018, according to a release.

Gateway Airport has taken several steps during the past year to prepare for this growth in passenger activity, increasing parking capacity and expanding terminal roadways, TSA security checkpoint lanes, and improving checked baggage handling systems, according to the release.

“Gateway Airport provides the easiest and most affordable way to escape winter weather and enjoy the endless number of amenities that Greater Phoenix has to offer, especially the East Valley,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, chair of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, said in the release. “Travelers come to visit for Cactus League Spring Training, golfing, and NASCAR, but discover the Valley offers so much more.”

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is owned and operated by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. PMGAA consists of representation from Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Mesa, Gilbert, Gila River Indian Community and Phoenix.

Four domestic and international airlines — Allegiant, WestJet, Swoop and Flair Air — served nearly 50 destinations this winter season at Gateway Airport.

“We are pleased that more and more air travelers are choosing the convenience of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The airport has worked hard improving facilities and infrastructure to ensure we stay ahead of our record-setting growth,” PMGAA Executive Director J. Brian O’Neill said in the release.

Go to gatewayairport.com.

