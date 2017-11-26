Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority selects master developer for 360-acre Gateway Aerospace Park

The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board of Directors voted unanimously to select Mesa SkyBridge, LLC, as master developer for the Gateway Aerospace Park.
The vote is a significant milestone and continues a process that began in April 2015 with the enVision Gateway event.
Developing the 360 acres of vacant airport land will create thousands of jobs and represents hundreds of millions of dollars in regional economic benefit.
“We are excited to partner with an experienced master developer that brings a unique vision and private resources to help broaden Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport’s (Gateway Airport) role as a major economic catalyst for the region,” said Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels, chair of the PMGAA Board of Directors. “This development project will enable the airport to become an even greater asset for the entire Phoenix East Valley.”
SkyBridge has committed to invest between $20 million and $25 million in infrastructure. It will aggressively promote and market the many strengths and benefits of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport).
These include three 10,000-foot runways, direct access to Arizona State Routes 202 and 24, a highly educated and skilled workforce and Arizona’s close proximity to Mexico. The 360-acre park will be renamed SkyBridge Arizona.
It is anticipated that SkyBridge Arizona will serve as an air logistics hub focused on shipping high-value goods and expediting the movement of air cargo between Mexico, Latin America and the United States.
At full build-out, the park could encompass between 3.5-5 million square feet of office, warehouse, logistics/cargo, hospitality and retail space.
“We are pleased to partner with PMGAA to execute the unique vision we’ve developed for SkyBridge Arizona,” said Ariel Picker, CEO of Mesa SkyBridge LLC. “Gateway Airport offers tremendous potential and SkyBridge Arizona is poised to be an industry leader in global logistics and international air cargo.”
Mesa Mayor John Giles added, “This project and SkyBridge’s investment will create the kind of long-term economic sustainability that has been envisioned for Gateway Airport for nearly 25 years. Today’s signing of the master development agreement clears the next hurdle and moves us closer to bringing thousands of high-wage jobs to the Phoenix East Valley. The SkyBridge team has the experience and relationships to make this a very successful venture and we are thrilled to be working together on this project.”
For more information about Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, visit www.gatewayairport.com.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is owned and operated by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. PMGAA consists of representation from Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Mesa, Gilbert, Gila River Indian Community and Phoenix.
Editor’s note: Ryan Smith is the director of communications and government relations for the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority.