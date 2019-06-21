Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport seeks feedback on development plan

Four domestic and international airlines — Allegiant, WestJet, Swoop and Flair Air — served nearly 50 destinations this winter season at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. (Allegiant)

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport officials are hosting a public information workshop Wednesday on the airport master plan update.

The workshop will be held 5:30-7 p.m. June 26 at the Airport Authority’s Administration Building, 5835 S. Sossaman Road in Mesa. The workshop is an open house forum with staff available to answer questions regarding the plan and process. The public is encouraged to attend the workshop to review the proposed airport development alternatives and provide feedback to the project team, according to a release.

An additional way to provide feedback is to take a short survey at pmgaamasterplan.com by selecting the “Public Feedback Survey” link. This survey will help the airport and project team obtain information from the community perspective that will assist in developing the final master plan document, according to the release.

More information, including detailed “working papers” of the draft master plan materials, can be viewed at pmgaamasterplan.com.

For more information about Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, go to gatewayairport.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.