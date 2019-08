Timothy Archer from American Leadership Academy Ironwood High School, center, accepts the Educator of the Year Award from, from left, Queen Creek Councilwoman Julia Wheatley and Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Chris Clark. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce and H&K Photography are providing an opportunity for businesses to get photography headshots taken.

They will be snapped 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road.

To make an appointment or for more information, call Kim at 480-888-1709 or email kim@queencreekchamber.com.

Cost is $30 for members and $50 for future members. A total of 15% of all proceeds will go to The Change Project, according to the release.

