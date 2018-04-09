Planet Fitness to open this summer in Queen Creek

Planet Fitness, a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the “Judgement Free Zone,” has announced it will open its first location in Queen Creek this summer at 21545 S. Ellsworth Loop.
Construction has begun on the Queen Creek location. It will be the 12th club in the Phoenix area, according to a release.
The 22,000-square-foot Queen Creek Planet Fitness will offer state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-minute express circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat-screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth and more, according to the release.
“We’re excited to bring a judgment-free experience to Queen Creek, ” Brandon Thomas, regional director of United PF Partners, said in the release.
In the Judgement Free Zone, members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment, according to the release.
Membership includes a variety of benefits, including free small-group fitness instruction by a certified trainer. In addition, as a member-appreciation gesture, Planet Fitness provides free pizza on the first Monday of every month and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month while supplies last, as a reminder that it’s OK for members to treat themselves, according to the release.
The PF Black Card membership includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 1,500-plus Planet Fitness locations, as well as access to massage beds and chairs and tanning, among other benefits, according to the release.
PF Black Card amenities may vary by location but are included in Queen Creek.
United PF Partners is the largest Planet Fitness franchise group with 86 locations across Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.
Founded in 1992 in Dover, New Hampshire, Planet Fitness as of Dec. 31 had approximately 10.6 million members. It has more than 1,500 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic and Panama. Learn more at https://www.planetfitness.com.
