Queen Creek business owner finds ‘Resultz’ with great food

Wally Ansari, a Queen Creek resident and restaurant owner, is one of the many entrepreneurs and business owners in the local community.
A self-taught chef, Mr. Ansari’s local business ventures include RESULZ FUEL and B2 Burgers and Brews which are both run out of Chandler.
“Queen creek has been a wonderful place to call home the past five years,” says Mr. Ansari. “The community is very family-friendly, it has the right amount of people, you are close to everything but far enough away to get the small town feel and enjoy the open land around you.”
Mr. Ansari grew up in the restaurant industry and opened his first restaurant when he was just 19 years old.
“My career has definitely been interesting,” Mr. Ansari explained. “I have literally lived and worked in every restaurant environment including fast-food, casual dining, fine dining, catering, meal prep and more. I think having experience in every aspect of the business has definitely helped along the way. I have owned three separate restaurant concepts here in Arizona and one of the best parts about the job is building a team you trust and a team that respects each other. I couldn’t do it without them.”
Resultz Fuel is a meal prep company which is co-owned and managed with business partner, Patrick Delgado, a personal trainer and owner of NutriShop.
Resultz was founded in 2016 and provides customers the convenience of balanced, clean and healthy meals made daily with the right amount of carbs, vegetables and protein. It was created after finding out customers had a very hard time keeping up with clean and healthy diets during the week. All meals are priced between $7 and $9 and are prepared on a daily basis, using fresh and high-quality ingredients and recipes that are grilled baked and steamed with meat and vegetables.
Mr. Ansari’s second business is a bar/restaurant named B² Burgers and Beers, which specializes in great tasting, high quality, gourmet burgers and craft beer. The family-friendly sports bar opened in September 2017. On the morning of Dec. 1, 2017, the kitchen at B² suffered a small fire and was closed for a month.
“The fire was tough, and just like any business, it is very hard to be closed for that long,” says Mr. Ansari. “We are excited to be back and better than ever. We have some great, passionate folks on our team and love feedback from our guests. We have heavily embraced and relied on the community to help spread to word to keep the buzz going, and have are excited to introduce live music, events and UFC.”
The family-friendly establishment is perfect for lunch, happy hour and the place to be to watch the game. Happy hour takes place every day from 2-7 p.m., 9 p.m. to close and all day on Sundays. The menu includes over a dozen specialty burgers and 20 different beers on tap, and B² only uses the freshest, locally sourced ingredients. They specialize in craft beer which is sourced from multiple Arizona craft breweries.
“At the end of the day, I’m very proud of our team and love meeting new friends in the Queen Creek community,” says Mr. Ansari. “With all the growth here, it might just be the next location for the next B-Squared.”
