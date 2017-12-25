Queen Creek chamber lunch mob to gather Dec. 28
The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce will present its monthly lunch mob 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28. The restaurant is generally announced the week of the event on the chamber’s Facebook page.
The Queen Creek chamber holds its lunch mobs at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month.
For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
