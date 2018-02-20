Queen Creek chamber lunch mob to gather Feb. 22
Lunch mobs presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce are one way chamber members support local restaurants. The Feb. 22 lunch mob will return to Uncle Bear’s Grill and Tap, 21151 E. Rittenhouse Road, pictured above from a previous luncheon. (Photo credit: Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce)
The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce will present its monthly lunch mob 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Uncle Bear’s Grill and Tap, 21151 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.
The Queen Creek chamber holds its lunch mobs at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The restaurant name is generally announced the week of the event on the chamber’s Facebook page.
For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.