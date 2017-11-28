Queen Creek Chamber luncheon attracts large crowd

Nov 28th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Next chamber lunch mob set for Nov. 30

Photos from the Nov. 14 Network QC Luncheon presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. (Special to the Independent/Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce)

Members of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce and other local business people packed the Zane Grey Room at the Queen Creek Branch Library for the Nov. 14 Network QC Luncheon.

Les Taylor, a performance improvement expert with Outperformers International, was the guest speaker. His topic was “Unstoppable Success: The Power of Three.”

Harrison Law was the event’s spotlight business sponsor, while Chick-fil-A provided lunch.

The monthly luncheons provide business people with an opportunity to connect with others and learn new skills that can help them grow their business.

The next Network QC Luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the Zane Grey Room of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.

The cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members

Attendees should bring their business cards to distribute and to enter the drawing from Queen Creek Marketplace.

Other upcoming chamber events include:

•Nov. 30: Lunch Mob, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Queen Creek Cafe, 22002 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The restaurant is generally announced the week of the event on the chamber’s Facebook page. Enjoy lunch with fellow QC Chamber members, meet some new friends, make some new business contacts and enjoy some delicious food. This is a casual, no agenda, opportunity to enjoy lunch and make some new connections all while supporting a QC Chamber member restaurant.

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce is at 22246 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit the chamber website or call 480-888-1709.

Tags: · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie