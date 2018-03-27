Queen Creek chamber luncheon examines ASU, airport, relief agency links

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce monthly Network QC Luncheon will take place 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, and include a presentation by the vice provost of the Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus.
Dr. Duane Roen will speak about what Arizona State University, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and humanitarian relief agencies have in common during the luncheon in the Zane Grey room of the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
Queen Creek Town Council member Dawn Oliphant is the event’s Spotlight Business Sponsor and “will expose the dangers that could be lurking in your home and making you sick,” according to a release announcing the meeting.
Olive Garden will provide lunch, and those who attend are encouraged to bring business cards and enter a drawing sponsored by Queen Creek Marketplace.
Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for non-members.
Network QC Luncheons take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
